Light’s Out! EP Team signing off on a job well done at Canary Wharf

In January 2024, EP Team was appointed Traffic Management Consultant for Canary Wharf Management Group.

The contract required EP Team to design and implement industry best practice Traffic Management plans for the popular light exhibition held in London’s Canary Wharf. Now in its 8th year, the innovative, interactive light exhibition delights hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Over the course of the 11 day installation, over 600,000 visitors enjoyed the light trail on foot in the heart of London’s bustling financial district in January.

EP Team’s roles and responsibilities included managing road closures and crossing points with ‘live, business as usual traffic’, pedestrian stewarding and delivery & installation of HVM (Hostile Vehicle Management Equipment).

With pedestrian footfall extremely high, and the necessity for visitors to cross a busy road to access part of the trail, EP Team provided detailed risk assessments and method statements for the operation prior to work starting. Stewards were strategically positioned at traffic lights and junctions, to ensure the safe passage of pedestrians onto the site. HVM Barriers (Hostile Vehicle Management) were deployed as part of the plan to protect pedestrians and all Traffic Management equipment including barriers, cones, temporary traffic lights and bespoke signage was supplied by EP Team to run the operation.

EP Team supplied their own staff trained to industry standards for each day of the 11 day event, with a flexible uplift built in on Friday’s, Saturdays’ and Sunday’s to accommodate an anticipated increase in visitors over the weekend.

Stats:

Traffic Management Consultancy and Planning

11 day Traffic Management operation delivered

Approx 600,000 event visitors

28 EP staff deployed each day over busiest weekend

150 barriers supplied

32 metres of HVM solutions supplied

