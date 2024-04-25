Joy Squad named Headline Sponsor for Event Technology Awards US & Canada

Joy Squad, the premier provider of custom photo booth activations for events across the United States, is thrilled to announce its headline sponsorship for the Event Technology Awards U.S & Canada. The sponsorship marks a significant milestone in Joy Squad’s commitment to innovation and excellence in event technology.

The Event Technology Awards US & Canada is a celebration of the most groundbreaking and transformative technologies in the event industry. As the headline sponsor, Joy Squad will play a pivotal role in recognising and honoring the advancements shaping the future of event technology in North America.

In addition to its sponsorship, Joy Squad will also be exhibiting at Event Tech Live, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience their cutting-edge photo booths firsthand. From corporate events and trade shows to product launches and festivals, Joy Squad’s photo booth activations are renowned for their high-quality imagery and seamless user experience.

Leslie Brock, Ambassador of Joy at Joy Squad, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be named the headline sponsor for the Event Tech Awards US & Canada. At Joy Squad, we are passionate about pushing the boundaries of event technology and delivering unforgettable experiences for our clients. This sponsorship reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in the event industry.”

Joy Squad invites attendees to visit their booth at Event Tech Live to discover how their customizable photo booth activations can elevate any event experience.

Event Tech Live is FREE to attend, register today.