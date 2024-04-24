AEVUS exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas: Stand KS8

We hear you say, who are AEVUS? We are a tech spin-off from the globally renowned Worldspan Events Agency, a very successful event logistics and PCO agency that benefits from and utilises over 50 years of successful business operations. On the back of that key industry knowledge, AEVUS was formed as a fresh, new company who have been around for half a century. AEVUS boasts a team of highly talented developers, strategists, product and project managers all with a unified vision to create market-leading digital products that solve real-life business problems.

The team behind AEVUS spent many years honing their expertise in associations and membership organisations, often helping them provide in-person and virtual events to both their existing members as well as potential new members. In addition to this, AEVUS supported them by offering consultation and strategy in several areas. By listening to the problems they’ve encountered, AEVUS began to visualise what they can do to help and surge forward in the membership management arena. For some time, associations have been facing an ever-increasing challenge with a decline in membership numbers. For some of these organisations, a major contributing factor is either the absence or fragmentation of a comprehensive membership management system; others have simply outgrown theirs.

Enter Communit-Us.

Communit-Us, brought to you by AEVUS, is eight solutions in one, built on the experiences of real-life challenges and interactions within our community. At its heart is your community, offering everything you’d expect from an online membership community solution – event planning, membership engagement, onboarding members and targeted campaign management.

We believe that successful membership management is a critical component for your membership-based organisation. Members must be kept interested and incentivised, communication must be encouraged, and your member features must be simple to navigate.

So, now you’ll be eager to learn what our eight solutions are, and we are delighted to bring them to you:

Membership CRM

Events and Conference

Abstract Management

Community Forums and Groups

Personalised Website and Member Portal

Email Marketing

Accounting Integrations

Payment Processing

Communit-Us is the Ultimate Membership Management Software, designed to deliver and our motto is simple – engage, analyse and grow.

