Informa Group appoints Jill Dougan as Group Chief Marketing Officer

Jill Dougan joins the Informa Leadership Team in the newly created role of Group Chief Marketing Officer. She brings over 30 years’ experience in Sales, Marketing, Customer Insights, Data Insights and Brand, both in B2B and B2C companies, latterly through a number of senior roles at Centrica plc.

As the Group continues to expand internationally, the effective management of our First Party Data, Brands and Intellectual Property is becoming increasingly important in unlocking new revenue opportunities. This is illustrated by today’s Partnership and Access Agreement (Intellectual Property) and similarly through our recent expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Brands) and the TechTarget combination (First Party Data).

Jill will focus on creating further value from Informa’s First Party Data, Brands and Intellectual Property.

Jill Dougan, said: ”I am excited to be joining such a fast-paced, international business as Informa. The Group has a unique set of specialist brands and first party data, and significant embedded value across its portfolio of intellectual property, creating numerous growth opportunities in today’s increasingly data-driven, digitally enabled world. I am looking forward to contributing to the Group’s future success.”