Expo Stars Interactive joins forces with FFAIR

Expo Stars Interactive Ltd, the trade show performance agency, is the latest event supplier to announce their partnership with FFAIR.

Expo Stars is a multi-award-winning global agency that has managed over 3000 exhibition engagement projects in more than 100 cities across 53 countries. Its experience includes working on some of the world’s major exhibitions, including CES, Mobile World Congress, Drupa, FESPA, IBC, NAB, Gulfood, Arab Health, Pharmapack, Big 5, ICE, and Totally Gaming.

FFAIR is a revolutionary online exhibitor manual and e-commerce platform. Its award-winning event technology streamlines time-consuming tasks and boosts revenue for event organizers while simultaneously improving the exhibitor experience. Expo Stars will become a FFAIR Recommended Supplier with its services being made available within the FFAIR Shop.

Speaking about the partnership, Lee Ali comments:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with FFAIR, a leader in event technology that shares our commitment to enhancing the trade show experience and exhibitor performance. By integrating our expertise in exhibition engagement with FFAIR’s innovative platform, we aim to redeﬁne the way exhibitors connect with their audiences through our attendee engagement strategies, booth staff training and provision of professional booth staff. This collaboration not only expands our reach but also aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value and measurable results at trade shows worldwide. Together with FFAIR, we are setting new standards in the event industry, making the exhibiting process more eﬃcient and impactful for all stakeholders involved.”

Adam Jones, CEO of FFAIR, adds: “Having worked with Lee and the Expo Stars team in 2023, I can personally vouch for their professionalism and quality of service. Expo Star’s business values and ethos align with FFAIR’s mission to make exhibiting easier, less stressful, and ultimately more valuable. Welcome to the FFAIR family!”