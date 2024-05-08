The prestigious Jockey Club Rooms joins Venues of Excellence

Venues of Excellence prides itself in inviting independent, diverse and unique venues into its portfolio, and The Jockey Club Rooms is exactly that, an historic venue with versatile space within the unique setting of the spiritual home of British Horseracing in Newmarket.

Where extraordinary comes as a standard, conference and event planners choosing to host their events can walk the corridors travelled by historical legends and dine in Georgian splendour in rooms adorned with equine masterpieces, whilst savouring the most modern of culinary delights.

The Jockey Club Rooms is an exclusive club used by its Members during Race Meetings and Bloodstock Sales at Newmarket. At other times of the year however, these unique premises are available to non-members for private and corporate entertaining, conferencing and events. With a choice of 7 meeting rooms for up to 120 delegates, complemented by 22 bedrooms, and spacious outdoor space for receptions and team building events, The Jockey Club Rooms is steeped in fascinating history.

Christopher Ogston, General Manager of The Jockey Club Rooms on joining Venues of Excellence said: “We are delighted to have been welcomed into the prestigious Venues of Excellence family following our recent inspection and interview. The Club is open for external meetings and events and to be part of an organisation such as this is exciting as it will reassure guests of the level of service they can expect when booking at the Jockey Club Rooms. Ensuring our guests experience is first class is paramount and is something that we live and breathe here at the Rooms.”

As the UK’s leading consortium for independent venues, Venues of Excellence has key pledges to its customers to promote excellence, quality, respect sustainability and ensuring member venues are easy to do business with and listen to customer feedback. Mandy Jennings, CEO commented: “We are so excited to welcome The Jockey Club Rooms into our wonderful family of excellent venues. From the moment I stepped into this amazing venue I was truly wowed with its charm and history. You feel as though you are stepping back into those amazing days of when horse racing began, you can savour in the knowledge that royalty and dignitaries have been welcomed through the doors, all making it a magical venue to hold a prestigious board meeting, management away day or exclusive hire event. We look forward to working closely with Christopher and his team.”

Conference and Event planners can meet with Mandy Jennings, the VOE team and member venues at The Meetings Show, 19 & 20 June at ExCel London, and hear more about the award-winning consortium and its amazing selection of venues.