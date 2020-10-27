Industry stalwart joins major events agency in newly created role





Simon Dunnell has been appointed Head of Major Events at Identity, The Human Experience agency.

Simon, who has over 25 years of experience in the event industry, has headed up significant events such as the Global Conference for Media Freedom on behalf of the UK and Canadian Governments, the 70th NATO Leaders Summit, London Olympics, Tour De France and other large-scale events for Shell, Microsoft, Apple, BBC, McLaren and Goldman Sachs.

In this newly created full-time role Simon will oversee the delivery of major projects, experiential events and key opening ceremonies for the leading events agency.

Simon said: ‘’I have worked with Identity, in a freelance capacity, in the past and on all occasions have been overwhelmingly impressed by the professionalism, creativity and tenacity of the team. I’m thrilled to join Identity – an agency that I admire and respect greatly.”

Michael Gietzen MD, Identity said: “It is a real coup for Identity to have Simon join us permanently in-house. We’ve experienced first-hand the magic and meticulous project management skills he brings to major events, so we’re delighted that Simon is now wholly dedicated to our clients’ events and the Identity team.”

Simon has worked extensively across all continents and relishes the challenge of designing and delivering complicated projects in difficult locations. At Identity, he will be responsible for overseeing the smooth delivery of future major projects.