Hollywood Monster partners with beMatrix to deliver the best in sustainable event building

Hollywood Monster, a leading wide format print specialist based in Birmingham, is proud to announce its partnership with beMatrix, the leading frame system for easy and sustainable event building.

From February, Hollywood Monster customers will be able to benefit from the stand building system which combines all the benefits of a modular system with the flexibility of custom-made solutions.

Suitable for temporary constructions such as exhibition stands, congress walls, indoor and outdoor events and pop-ups, Hollywood Monster is offering print solutions for this innovative system. One single kit frame system can be configured into a multitude of stand concepts, making it cost effective and minimising waste. Plus, when combined with Hollywood Monster’s striking print finishes, it can create bold and memorable designs.

The partnership has seen Hollywood Monster make significant investment into its Birmingham site, including cutting-edge technology with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Silicone Edge Automated Stitching (SEAS) machine. As an approved beMatrix supplier, the new machine will support beMatrix customers, as one its key features is that it seamlessly attaches SEG Keder to fabric panels, which can be used on a range of beMatrix frames and displays.

Commenting on the partnership Simon McKenzie, CEO at Hollywood Monster, says: “We’re very excited to become a beMatrix approved supplier, providing added versatility and design options to our customers, as well as promoting sustainable construction, particularly within the exhibition environment, which has struggled in previous years due to the ‘build and burn’

approach. beMatrix is an ideal partner for Hollywood Monster, as sustainability is a top priority on its agenda, as it is on ours. Its system is completely reusable, and the modular approach provides 360 configurations, meaning that one frame can be used a floor, ceiling, and wall.

“This partnership is a statement of our ambition at Hollywood Monster and the potential we see for future growth in the events market. By working with forward thinking products and companies we hope to elevate the design options and reduce environmental impact.”

For enquiries or more information about Hollywood Monster and its partnership with beMatrix, please visit www.hollywoodmonster.co.uk or email sales@hollywoodmonster.co.uk.