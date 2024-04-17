Nestled within the picturesque Colwick Country Park, Nottingham Racecourse offers an idyllic setting for your next event. Blessed with abundant outdoor space, including hard standing areas and lush grassed fields, we cater to a diverse range of activities and occasions. From antiques fairs to team-building exercises and exhilarating running events, there’s something for everyone at Nottingham Racecourse.

Our iconic venue boasts a rich history and is conveniently located just a short drive from Nottingham city centre. With both indoor and outdoor spaces available, we provide flexible options to suit your event requirements. Whether you’re planning a conference, meeting, or private gathering, Nottingham Racecourse ensures a quality experience for your delegates and attendees.

One of our key advantages is our hassle-free environment. With free on-site parking and situated away from the bustling city, Nottingham Racecourse offers a tranquil and accessible venue for your event. Our serene surroundings create the perfect backdrop for productive meetings, engaging conferences, and memorable private functions.

At Nottingham Racecourse, we prioritize both comfort and convenience, ensuring that your event runs smoothly from start to finish. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional service and assisting you every step of the way. Whether you’re seeking a spacious outdoor setting or a versatile indoor space, we have the facilities and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Join us at Nottingham Racecourse and discover why we’re the preferred choice for events of all kinds. With our stunning natural surroundings, convenient location, and unparalleled service, we guarantee an unforgettable experience for you and your guests. Let Nottingham Racecourse be the backdrop for your perfect event, where memories are made and moments are cherished.

Contact Details:

01159 580620

nottingham@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/nottingham/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/