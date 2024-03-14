Neptunus – Specialist in Event Structures & Temporary Buildings

If you are looking for a temporary building, we can help. Whether you want temporary structures for an event or simply require extra space, we can accommodate your specific needs. Here at Neptunus, we understand that every client is different and that’s why we tailor our products and services to meet your individual needs.

We can build you the perfect semi-permanent structure whether you want to create an impressive event location with a restaurant and a VIP area, or you require a temporary sports hall or showroom. If you would like to find out more information about any of the products or services on our site, please do not hesitate to get in touch. We are passionate about customer service and we are always happy to hear from our customers.

Hospitality Structures at the cinch Championship at Queen’s in West Kensington, London Temporary Alu Hall structures at the launch of the SAGA Ship, Spirit of Discovery Evolution Structure for National Eisteddford 2022 ©EGC | Alec Llywelyn Temporary Alure Globe Structure with distinctive curved roof at Taste of London 2018

Why is Neptunus the right partner for you?

Neptunus has all relevant disciplines in-house. With the Research and Development department as the brains of the organisation, Neptunus is characterised by innovation. Neptunus was the first in the world to develop and build a tent with two and even three floors. Even in today’s market, our temporary buildings, the Evolution and Flexolution, are still among the most innovative structures on the market.

To ensure that we can continue to develop and market high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, we are constantly improving our production processes and materials. We manufacture these products ourselves in our production facility and in our wood and metal workshops.

Contact Details:

NEPTUNUS LTD.

Cob Drive, Swan Valley

NN49BB Northampton

United Kingdom

+44 1604 593820

sales@neptunus.co.uk

www.neptunus.co.uk