FIXR releases Event Industry Trends Report 2024

FIXR surveyed 5,000 event organisers and attendees to learn about their 2023 experiences and reflections, and predictions for 2024.

Four significant trends emerged, alongside some interesting observations from organisers and attendees about themselves, the shape of the industry, and the innovations that have most impressed them across the past 12 months.

Although cost-of-living pressures dominated the headlines in 2023, there were reasons for cautious optimism, which are strengthening as we enter 2024. FIXR’s survey finds 86% of ticket buyers planning to go out more this year than last; an appetite which has been anticipated by event organisers, with 88% planning to run more events in 2024 than in 2023.

The report also looks at Gen-Z ticket buying behaviours, exploring increased demands for flexibility, how the post-lockdown trend for late booking is evolving, and how event organisers can best engage the newest generation of event attendees.

All parts of the industry, including ticketing platforms, have a role to play in making 2024 a success. Business intelligence tools will be critical. Event organisers need access to a comprehensive understanding of their businesses, however small or large they are, to adapt to these fast-moving and often unpredictable times.



Download the report to find out what 5,000 event attendees and organisers have to say.

