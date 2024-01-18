Julie Shorrock is new Chair of beam

Julie Shorrock, Managing Director of Hotel and Travel Solutions (HTS) has become Chair of beam, the UK trade association for the Business Events, Accommodation and Meetings industry, for 2024.

Julie who was previously Vice Chair and has been a Board Director for many years, succeeds Sian Sayward who becomes Immediate Past Chair and continues as Governance Director.

The new Vice Chair is Ryan Doyle, beam’s Supplier Membership Director and Group Sales and Business Development Director of Switch Hospitality, and the Incoming Chair in 2025 will be Ian Brown.

The Vice Chair is a new position, introduced to ensure the representation of both venues and agents at Chair level and to recognise longer-serving Venue Board Directors for their contribution to the association. If the Chair is held by an agent, the Vice Chair will be a venue and visa-versa. The role follows the inclusion of venues in beam’s membership categories and Board of Directors.

Speaking about her year as Chair, Sian Sayward said: “Through the tireless efforts of our members to the generosity of our partners, I’m immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved together. We have advocated for our members and provided the resources and support they have needed to navigate the way ahead. We have fostered a sense of community, bringing together all corners of the business events, accommodation, and meetings sector.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Chair and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the association.”

Julie Shorrock said “What a marvellous honour! I’m taking over the reins at beam at a time when it is buoyant, thriving, and has plenty of momentum to grow further and continue to drive the industry and the association forward.

“That’s testimony to the wonderful leadership of Sian over the last 18 months and the hard work and commitment of all those who have contributed while simultaneously managing their ‘day jobs’. We’ve created so much value as a team, from new advisory boards resulting in achievements such as our Payment Toolkit to a partnership with the IACC, and more.

“I’m a great believer in collaboration, so I look forward to leading beam with so many supportive colleagues and members.”

The appointments were announced at beam’s spectacular gala dinner at The Slate at the University of Warwick.

An online auction and raffle raised £3700 for beam’s chosen charity Meeting Needs, which was founded by leading figures in the UK conference and events industry to raise money for worthy causes relevant to the sector.