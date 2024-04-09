first direct bank extends Leeds naming rights partnership with ASM Global for a further seven years

Venue recently celebrated its 10th anniversary as Yorkshire’s most popular arena



ASM Global has today announced that first direct, the multi award winning bank famed for outstanding customer service, has extended its naming partnership of the first direct arena in Leeds for a further seven years.

first direct arena is a major live entertainment venue located in the vibrant city centre of Leeds, hosting must-attend live music, comedy, entertainment shows and sporting events. Since the venue opened its doors in 2013, first direct’s partnership with the arena has gone from strength, and gaining recognition within the industry, the partnership picked up the award for Best Naming Rights Sponsorship at the UK Sponsorship Awards in 2018.

first direct arena has played host to a wealth of internationally-renowned artists over the past decade. The Arena boasts a unique “super theatre” style configuration, which is designed to enhance the arena experience, with high-quality acoustics providing the best sound experience in the UK. Spectators and performers alike will enjoy a more intimate atmosphere inside the 13,780-capacity venue.



Martin McInulty, General Manager of the first direct arena said, “We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with first direct. They have been the definition of a true ‘partner’ since before the venue opened its doors over 10 years ago and have played a huge part in the arena’s ongoing success. We are excited to continue working together and delivering the best possible guest experience for our visitors here in Leeds.”

Sloane Cross, Head of Marketing, first direct bank said, “Since the partnership began in 2013, first direct arena has hosted some of the best international talent in the world. It is one of the main landmarks of the city and we are incredibly proud of this sponsorship, which also means we can offer our customers additional perks for choosing to bank with first direct. We are excited to take this partnership to the next level over the next seven years and continue to support one of the best entertainment venues in the country.”

An incredible calendar of events accompanies the renewed agreement, with 2024 dates from Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan and Girls Aloud on sale now.