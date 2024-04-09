Farnborough International appoints new venue director

Farnborough International has appointed Sarah Marshall as the new venue director of its award-winning Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Sarah has over 25 years of experience within the events industry and has launched and grown events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, managing large-scale exhibitions and conference portfolios for a number of organisers including Dods (Total Politics), Hyve, EMAP and Informa amongst others.

In her new role as venue director of Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Sarah will be leading the commercial growth strategy and cementing the brand’s position as a leading venue and event organiser in the UK. Providing a panoramic viewpoint of the events industry and its wider ecosystem, Sarah will be instrumental in supporting Farnborough International in its continuous focus on pioneering, developing and delivering exceptional events for its clients and wider portfolio.

Discussing her appointment, Sarah commented: “I’m very pleased to be joining Farnborough International at what is an incredibly exciting time for the organisation. With the venue seeing more events held and visitors to the venue than ever before, we will be focusing on providing our clients with the highest quality of service and support, while innovating and growing our portfolio within the market. I look forward to working with the incredibly experienced team here at Farnborough International.”

A leading exhibition and conference centre, which hosts more than 55 B2B and B2C exhibitions, conferences and experiences annually, a world-renowned event organiser, and film studios, Farnborough International is a catalyst for innovative experiences and rising events conglomerate.

For more information on Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre and its capabilities, visit: www.farnborough.com.