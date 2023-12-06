Take Center Stage in Bright Light City – Call For Papers at Event Tech Live Las Vegas is Open

The second edition of Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas hits The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas in the entertainment capital of the world next spring, and organiser EIN has put the call out for qualified speakers as it confirms the content content content plan.

In step with its London sister show, ETL Vegas is rooted in detail – about technology breakthroughs, new systems in practice, learnings – and what comes next.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The Las Vegas launch made a real mark last year, the blend of impactful information from the three stages and the ensuing conversations around the stands on the show floor there helped us to deliver beyond our expectations.

“In 2024, we’re looking for a similar blend – confident presenters in tune with latest technology who are capable, and comfortable, talking to audiences about how elements are making a difference in events world. And how organisers/their teams are getting or can get, the best from tech.

“So, if you’re a good speaker with a new system, solution or idea you’re practised with, or excited about, get in touch!”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas comes to The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, on Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd May 2024.

Interested speakers should apply before the deadline, which is February 29th 2024. Apply here.