EFM appoints industry heavyweight to key US role

EFM Global has promoted former Kuehne + Nagel lynchpin Mattias Becker to vice president for North America, with immediate effect.

Becker, who joined EFM from Fluence, a Siemens and AES company in Alpharetta, Georgia, brings more than 30 years of logistics experience to the VP role.

Based in the States since 2003, Becker has also worked in Europe and Asia for companies including Schenker and Birkhart Fairs + Events.

Mattias Becker comments: “I watched EFM’s reach and reputation grow in the United States and I wanted to be a part of it.

“The mix of EFM infrastructure and people, coast to coast, has so much history and so much potential, across the event sector and beyond, it’s a really exciting opportunity.”

Gary Morter, EFM Global’s group COO & CEO North America, said: “Mattias has been with us since January 2023 and his immense knowledge about our sector, on both sides of the Atlantic, has already proved invaluable.

“Aligned with and committed to the EFM culture and its no-fail service proposition, Mattias has integrated perfectly with the team.

“We have very high aspirations for our USA business and under Mattias Becker’s leadership I’m confident EFM can look forward to a sustained period of growth there.”

In Los Angeles since 2005, EFM Global also has infrastructure in San Francisco, Atlanta Portland, Michigan and New York, alongside its UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia operations.

www.EFM.Global

