Amelia Shepherd joins Wonder as director of growth

Amelia Shepherd, most recently MD of experiential marketing agency TRO, is joining Wonder, the business campaigns and experience agency whose clients include Google, Canva and Visa, as Director of Growth.

Amelia’s role will involvedriving Wonder forward by unearthing new opportunities while helping to further build the agency and its reputation. Working closely with Wonder’s senior leadership team, Amelia will also share her expertise with the wider Amplify group’s Global Culture, Reputation and Growth (GCRG) team.

In her last role as TRO’s MD, where she worked for over a decade, Amelia helped shape the business through a period of change by enhancing its product offering, redefining its business development approach and nurturing the team. Her input helped the agency win notable awards including Agency of the Year. Amelia also draws on her 15+ industry knowledge to be an active Elevate ambassador and mentor.

Amelia’s appointment rounds off a busy H2 2023 in which Wonder has continued to push what’s possible across business experience with four account wins and the recruitment of six new members of the team, including Project Director Kate Freeman who joins from Meta where she spent five years as Events Marketing Manager, EMEA; and Lois Hunt who was most recently Senior Project Manager at Live Group.

Amelia Shepherd said: “I’m super excited to take the best of my previous B2B experience and apply my more integrated B2C approach to reimagine the next era of business experiences and campaigns. The convergence of creativity, technology and culture is reshaping how we design and deliver these experiences, making it an exciting time for disruption in this space. With Wonder’s amazing team and solid track record in delivering world-class experiences, the stage is set for an exciting new chapter, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Dan Keene, Director, Wonder added: “Amelia’s experience, passion, energy and creativity mean she’s going to play a massive role in helping us grow by bringing to life the ‘possibility’ mindset that sits at the heart of everything we do.”