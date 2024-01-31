Less than two weeks to go before new experiential events showcase comes to Edinburgh

In under two weeks EXPERIENCEit, the new initiative designed to support the growing market for experiential events in Scotland and across the UK, will showcase its debut event in Edinburgh.

Organised by EVENTIT, this unique event will take place on Thursday 8 February 2024 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

EXPERIENCEit celebrates the rise in the desire for experiential events in the UK events industry.

This is a key trend in the industry, with 74% of experiential event attendees saying that they are left with a more positive opinion of the organisation and its offerings afterwards (Event Marketing Institute).

Judith Wilson, Events Director of EVENTIT said: “We’ve launched EXPERIENCEit to bring events professionals together to be inspired, share ideas and insights, and drive our sector forward. We will take people on a journey of incredible sights, great tastes, new smells, fantastic sounds, and numerous opportunities to touch and test.

“The desire for experiential events is continuing to rise and from the plans we’ve seen so far from EXPERIENCEit exhibitors it’s easy to see why. With less than two weeks to go until we’re all at the EICC, any last-minute sign-ups don’t have long left as spaces are limited!”

Experiential events often generate significant social media buzz, with attendees more likely to share their experiences on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, amplifying the reach and impact of the event for the brand.

Exhibitors have been encouraged to create immersive and experiential activities, offering delegates a glimpse into the future of event experiences and include Vue Cinemas, Social Jungle, Topgolf Glasgow, Iventis, Kimpton Hotels and Newsquest.

The event will bring together professionals from diverse industries to offer a platform to share, learn and collaborate on the future of experiential events.

EXPERIENCEit will be held on Tuesday 8 February 2024 from 8.30am – 4pm at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) in Edinburgh with tickets costing £75 plus VAT. For more information and to secure your place visit eventit.org.uk