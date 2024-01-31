CHS Leeds 24 presents Love Life Live Well

CHS Leeds has launched the theme of its 2024 outing as the show’s organisers continue to prioritise visitor’s professional and personal growth. Evolving previous themes from ‘Work Life’ to ‘Love Life’, this year’s focus will be on ‘Love Life, Live Well’, and demonstrated through both the show’s educational content and the business environment created at the Royal Armouries, the host once more of the event, come 23rd April.

The event will also prioritise the most practical educational sessions since the end of the pandemic, understanding the increasing pressure on event professionals, with trends from sustainability, accessibility, and technology all taking their toll. Equally, research has indicated that high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, set against increased expectations around event delivery, are also compounding this pressure, with event professionals looking for day-to-day workable solutions.

CHS Leeds is looking to provide the tonic for these modern demands, with every session providing tips and advice, all of which will be put into a digital compendium at the end of the event, featuring takeaways from the day.

“2023 was a positive year for the industry but it was also a highly demanding one for event professionals, with 2024 looking like it’s not going to offer much respite,” commented Julie Phillips, Chief Operating Officer CHS. “Our job is to set the tone and provide the business environment that gives them workable tips and hacks to support their jobs and focus on their own wellbeing, all in one day!”

CHS Leeds 2024 will also see the launch of the show’s consumer facing brand, ‘The Edit by CHS’ aimed at bringing together consumers interested in enjoying hotels, experiences, restaurants, and spas in their leisure time. The Edit by CHS will sit alongside ‘Love Life, Live Well’, the Podcast brand developed by CHS Founder and CEO Emma Cartmell, which has already grown an international audience. Together the brands will grow a B2C facing audience which adds value to businesses across the hospitality industry.

“This is a really exciting chapter in our evolution as a business,” commented Emma. “There is a unique opportunity between our CHS Live Events and our Love Life, Live Well content. The Edit by CHS is all about bringing new consumers to our clients by giving them the opportunity to market to an audience who we know want to spend their leisure time living well. We’re excited to be growing into this market off the success of the podcast, it could be really transformational for us.”