Experiential showcase revolutionising Scottish events to take place next year

EXPERIENCEit, a new initiative designed to support the growing market for experiential events in Scotland and beyond, will be held in Edinburgh early next year.

The experience economy is a huge growth area set to soar in value to $12 trillion by 2028 according to the World Experience Summit. Audiences are now demanding more impact with active rather than passive participation.

EXPERIENCEit aims to bring together organisations and individuals from the creative marketing and communications, film, entertainment, sport, festivals and business events sector to discuss, share and showcase how to create events with greater impact both for the attendee and the wider environment and community.

Judith Wilson, Events Director of EVENTIT said: “We’ve launched EXPERIENCEit to bring experience professionals together to be inspired, share ideas and insights and drive our sector forward. We will take people on a journey of incredible sights, great tastes, new smells, fantastic sounds and numerous opportunities to touch and test.”

Kim Myhre, Founder of Experience Designed and EVENTIT board member added: “These are really exciting times in the brand experience business. Changing audience expectations, new technologies, and more strategic approaches to experience design are driving innovation and creating new opportunities. Events like EXPERIENCEit offer a chance for the experience marketing community to come together to share, learn, network and do business in the emerging ‘experiences’ marketplace.”

With its themes of embracing technology, driving sustainability and creating memorable experiences, EXPERIENCEit will provide a dynamic space for professionals to connect, learn, and showcase innovative solutions. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this next evolution in the events industry.

It will be a day of activities, discussions, learning and hands on experiences. A chance to chat with experts, connect with peers, explore new technologies, discover sustainable solutions and be immersed in a myriad of exciting new ideas and locations.

EXPERIENCEit will be a celebration of creativity, technology, and sustainability. Our partners will create immersive and experiential activities, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of event experiences.

The event will also shine a spotlight on the integration of technology and the drive for sustainability, wellbeing and diversity.

Attendees can expect a keynote session with leading UK agencies, exclusive tour groups led by industry experts, providing valuable insights into all the exhibits, interactive games and activities, and audience led campfire sessions, plus a wide variety of experience solutions and a street food style lunch.

EXPERIENCEit will celebrate the community of people who bring experiences to life and who continue to seek new ways to inspire and create events with true impact.

EXPERIENCEit will be held on Tuesday 8 February 2024 from 8.30am – 4pm at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) in Edinburgh with tickets costing £75 plus VAT. Registration is now open. For more information visit https://eventit.org.uk/why-attend/

