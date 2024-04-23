“Can an event organiser ever truly be Net Zero?” Raccoon Media Group’s sustainability journey

As the world sets ambitious targets to combat climate change, live events are under increasing scrutiny for their environmental impact. Raccoon Media Group (RMG) reflects on its sustainability efforts in the past year and questions the feasibility of achieving true net zero status in this dynamic industry.

Mike Seaman, CEO at RMG, commented: “I believe that trade shows are inherently sustainable – enabling customers to swap numerous trips for a single visit, but we want Raccoon Media Group to be at the front of that conversation, and to lead the way with sustainability initiatives. We have invested (and continue to invest) a significant amount of resource into measuring and then minimising our environmental impact. Our original target was to achieve net zero, but with the changes in the way net zero is now calculated, I have come to question the feasibility of whether an events company will ever be able to truly be operating at net zero under the new definition.

“RMG have come a long way in a relatively short amount of time, reducing our carbon footprint per visitor in the UK from 22kg of CO2e in 2021/22 to under 15kg in 2023/24. We have also reduced our carbon footprint per visitor in the USA from 41kg of CO2e per visitor in 2022/23 to under 25kg in 2023/24.“

Each year, RMG measures its total carbon footprint, refining its methods for accuracy and using these insights to drive future emission reductions. The Group focuses on four key groups – HQ, Exhibitors, Visitors and Suppliers. In the past year RMG HQ achieved zero Scope 1 & 2 emissions, with a big impact from switching to renewable energy at its office. Exhibitor emissions have seen progress, with the implementation of the “Better Stands” initiative and increased comms. Suppliers continue to be a focus and RMG is actively de-selecting suppliers that do not share our values around sustainability. Visitor marketing campaigns encouraging more sustainable travel have been successful, but visitor travel remains the biggest issue to tackle.

Seaman continued: “I believe that taking one trip to a show is more sustainable than taking several trips to multiple outlets, so events can automatically be a sustainable choice. However, to classify as net zero, our events will need to see a 90% reduction in emissions, which (if you include the visitor travel) is going to be very difficult without a significant shift in the way visitors choose to get there. We aren’t helpless though, and our marketing campaigns on this have been a success, so we will continue to help promote sustainable transportation options to our audiences and we hope to continue to see improvements in the future. I’d urge anyone reading this to keep going to events, but to be conscious about how you get there – things like public transport, shared lifts, walking and EVs all make a real difference.”

Despite the ever-changing landscape and dependencies on various stakeholders, RMG remains dedicated to its sustainability journey. As the industry navigates towards clearer definitions of “net zero,” the group continues to push for progress, transparency, and collaboration.