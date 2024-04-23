Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel bolsters management team

Mercure Manchester Piccadilly is driving ahead with an ambitious recruitment programme to hire 53 conference, events, and hotel staff as part of a major new vision, strategy, and investment for the business in 2024.

Following a £3million modernisation project and a refreshed leadership and employee model, the hotel has announced the appointment of two key leadership positions, marking a significant stride forward in its commitment to excellence in events, hospitality, and service.

Stephen Cox has been appointed Conference & Events Operations Manager, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Within a few months, Stephen has already overhauled the hotel’s conference and events offering for organisers and delegates, and VenueVerdict scores are now consistently achieving 9/10, setting the stage for Stephen’s goal to attain gold status within the year.

“I am thrilled to take on this role to drive forward the hotel’s rapid and exciting mission to become a key hotel for meetings and events in the UK,” said Stephen. “I look forward to leading our talented new team to enhance our Meetings & Events services and exceed the expectations of our guests.”

Complementing Cox’s appointment is the addition of Dhiraj Kumar as Head Chef. With more than two decades of experience working with major hotel brands, Dhiraj brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and creativity. His expertise in crafting top-tier catering experiences will further enhance the property’s events services and delight guests with innovative flavours and bespoke menus.

“I am honoured to lead the culinary team at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel and contribute to its culinary journey,” commented Dhiraj Kumar. “I am committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Manchester while incorporating modern techniques and flavours.”

Andrew Krawec, General Manager of Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, added: “Stephen brings an in-depth knowledge of all departments across the hotel, has a great eye for detail and takes a methodical approach, making him a perfect fit for the conference and events team. Similarly, Dhiraj is highly experienced, a great leader and isn’t fazed by volume. Both appointments will push our events and catering offerings to the next level.”