EventWell to launch new service at International Confex

The charitable social enterprise, EventWell, has announced it will be expanding its support services with the launch of the EventWell® Buddy service at International Confex 2024, at ExCeL London on February 28-29, 2023.

Helen Moon, founder and chief executive of EventWell, explained, “It is currently estimated that 15 – 20% of the population are neurodivergent, with approximately 8 out of 10 of those individuals choosing not to attend events due to anxiety, uncertainty around accommodations, communication challenges and more.

We created the EventWell® Buddy service to help reduce potential barriers for neurodivergent attendees by having trained professionals on-site to provide information, comfort and a friendly face to those needing extra support at events.”

EventWell® Buddy Meeting Points provide a designated space at exhibition and conference entrances, Quiet Room or other key locations where attendees can seek assistance from EventWell representatives. The service aims to provide support during events through:

Orientation

Attendees can find information about event locations, including toilets, layout, registration, quiet rooms, and more at designated EventWell® Buddy Meeting Points.

Information

EventWell Buddy provides attendees with a dedicated space to access information on schedules, session details, and changes during the event.

Support

During events and conferences, the EventWell representatives are available to provide support and assist attendees with any questions, concerns, or challenges they may face.

For International Confex 2024, the EventWell® Buddy Meeting Point will be located at the Confex Resilience Hub, at N5 Lower Organisers office, stand J8C and can be identified via Hidden Disabilities Sunflower ‘Can I Help You?’ staff badges.