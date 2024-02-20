ABPCO announces 2024 Festival of Learning “Fit for the Future” content

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has finalised the programme for the 2024 ABPCO Festival of Learning, taking place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow on the 29th and 30th of April. This year’s theme, “Fit for the Future,” reflects ABPCO’s commitment to preparing the event industry for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Programme Highlights

Monday, 29th April kicks off with an exclusive networking session for new members and first-time attendees at the Crowne Plaza, followed by an evening at the Glasgow Science Museum with food, drinks and a fireside session titled “Cultivating Success: The Transformative Impact of Mentoring” featuring Cally Willoughby-Ward of Chatty Penguin, Sammy Connell of NASUWT, Sarah Vaughan of CITMA, and Rebecca Towell of Full Circle.

Monday afternoon attendees will also have an opportunity to take part in an Invisible Cities Walking Tour of Glasgow.

Tuesday, 30th April includes:

Event Power – A Force for Good : An interactive session with Danielle Bounds (ICC Wales), Kerrin MacPhie (MIA), and Martin Fullard (The Business of Events), discussing the societal and economic impact of events.

: An interactive session with Danielle Bounds (ICC Wales), Kerrin MacPhie (MIA), and Martin Fullard (The Business of Events), discussing the societal and economic impact of events. The Winning Combination : Balancing Technology & Human Expertise in Events: With Jake Dennett (Cvent) and Sammy Connell (NASUWT), exploring the synergy between technology and human creativity in event management.

: Balancing Technology & Human Expertise in Events: With Jake Dennett (Cvent) and Sammy Connell (NASUWT), exploring the synergy between technology and human creativity in event management. Tips and Hacks : Presenting and Public Speaking by Cally Willoughby-Ward, offering invaluable advice for overcoming public speaking anxiety.

: Presenting and Public Speaking by Cally Willoughby-Ward, offering invaluable advice for overcoming public speaking anxiety. Adapting to the Future with Limited Resources – The BEST Example : A workshop by Elaine Miller (EICC) and Jai Mistry (MICE Organiser Ltd), introducing a new tool for measuring conference contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

: A workshop by Elaine Miller (EICC) and Jai Mistry (MICE Organiser Ltd), introducing a new tool for measuring conference contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Accessibility – The Next Frontier in Event Management : With Jo Powel (Macmillan Cancer Support) and a panel of experts, focusing on creating inclusive events for all attendees.

: With Jo Powel (Macmillan Cancer Support) and a panel of experts, focusing on creating inclusive events for all attendees. Avoid the Pitfalls and Dodge the Disasters – Stay Future Fit by Minimising Risk : A workshop on risk management in event planning with Leanne Bladen from The Eastside Rooms, Martin Linfield from James Hallam, Adam Baggs from Soaring Worldwide and Emma Robson from Alzheimer’s Research UK.

: A workshop on risk management in event planning with Leanne Bladen from The Eastside Rooms, Martin Linfield from James Hallam, Adam Baggs from Soaring Worldwide and Emma Robson from Alzheimer’s Research UK. Closing Keynote – Unlocking a future of heightened productivity and reduced stress: The festival will close with an inspiring session by Dr. Tharaka Gunarathne, exploring cutting-edge brain science tips for enhanced productivity and reduced stress in event management.

Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s association director said: “We look forward to welcoming professionals from across the association event industry to this year’s Festival of Learning. Our carefully curated sessions and workshops are designed to empower attendees with the knowledge, tools, and insights needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. This is a unique opportunity to explore future trends, network with peers, and drive positive change in our industry.”

The ABPCO 2024 Festival of Learning is supported by:

Venue Sponsor – SEC

Destination Sponsor – Glasgow Convention Bureau

Lunch Sponsor – GES

Refreshment Sponsor – Harrogate Convention Centre

Networking Reception Sponsor – VisitAberdeenshire

Student Support Sponsor – ACC Liverpool

For more information and to register for the 2024 ABPCO Festival of Learning, please visit https://www.abpco.org/events/