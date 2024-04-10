Event Footprints records hugely successful first year

Event lifecycle measurement specialist, Event Footprints, has celebrated a spectacular first year of trading, securing major partnerships with global event technology companies and a raft of leading experiential agencies and brands, all of which are seeking clarity of ROI measurement for their events.

A sister company to Clevertouch Consulting, one of Europe’s leading martech consultancies, Event Footprints combines expertise in event tech and martech to measure objective event ROI on sales and marketing event campaigns through capturing, integrating and visualising attendee intent and behaviour throughout the entire event lifecycle.

Event Footprints founder and director, Rob Curtis, said, “It has been an amazing year of growth for the business. We have forged some solid partnerships with companies that feed into the measurement process, such as Cvent, Bizzabo and its amazing Klik Smart wearable technology, Vevox, Captello, Tableau by Salesforce and Power BI. This enables us to provide a clear path through the array of event tech offerings and deliver clarity of measurement to major agencies such as Asembl, Brands at Work, Touch Associates, BCD Collective and Outsourced Events, to name just a few. We have also received a very warm welcome from Deloitte, which has been a cornerstone of our growth over the past 12 months as we worked on their portfolio of flagship events.”

Faye Carter, head of experiential at Deloitte, said, “Through the best-in-class event technology, we have been able to get a clearer picture of the impact of one of our flagship client experiences. Working with Event Footprints has been a wholly positive experience. They helped us to define the best technology to use to get optimum insight into our delegate behaviours, beliefs, and preferences. This has enabled us to articulate the effectiveness of the event, and it will help us identify areas for improvement and evolution.”

Bizzabo’s CMO and founder, Alon Alroy, commented, “‘We Choose Excellence’ is a core value for us at Bizzabo. When we set out to find a top-tier partner to deliver Klik and Bizzabo solutions, Rob and the team at Event Footprints were a perfect fit for that reason. Their knowledge, experience and passion for audience engagement at events is unparalleled. We are proud to work with their team.”

Curtis concluded, “Defining the true ROI and supporting narrative of any event is challenging; navigating the often bewildering array of tools and technology can be daunting, which is why we established Event Footprints. We have developed a process and methodology that allows corporate event owners and marketers to measure brand value, attendee value, and business value from their event campaigns while providing amazing experiences for attendees through the use of appropriate technology. We have expanded our core team during our first year and the next 12 months are already looking very exciting.”

