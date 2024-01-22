Eventcombo chosen for the prestigious Alberta Accelerator by 500 Global Program

Eventcombo announces its acceptance into the esteemed Alberta Accelerator by 500 Global Program. This recognition underscores Eventcombo’s dedication to innovation and growth in Event Tech.

This unique program, tailored for global growth, serves as a gateway to the burgeoning tech innovation ecosystem spanning the Edmonton-Calgary Corridor in Alberta, Canada. The program offers extensive resources, mentorship from industry experts, and access to a global network, allowing participating companies to scale and thrive in today’s competitive market landscape.

“We are thrilled to be selected for the Alberta Accelerator by 500 Global Program” said Saroosh Gull, CEO of Eventcombo. “This opportunity is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and innovative vision. We are eager to leverage the program’s resources to accelerate growth and drive impactful change.”

The globally renowned program will provide Eventcombo with access to the ecosystem in Alberta for expanding globally to support execution of Eventcombo’s expanding market reach.