Ascot becomes the first racecourse to be awarded ECOsmart accreditation for sustainability success

Ascot Racecourse has become ECOsmart accredited, making it the first racecourse globally to be awarded this accolade for its sustainability success.

ECOsmart, an industry-specific accreditation awarded by Greengage, recognises organisations demonstrating a comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability. Operating within the framework of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, a thorough assessment of Ascot’s sustainable processes resulted in Silver accreditation.

As a signatory of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework since 2022, Ascot Racecourse’s ‘Racing To Zero’ strategy aims to reduce and compensate the climate impact of our activities with the ambition of reaching net-zero by 2040. This latest accolade reaffirms Ascot’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility.

Key achievements highlighted in the ECOsmart assessment include use of 100% renewable gas, the installation of solar energy technology, zero waste to landfill and a considered supply chain of local and ethical suppliers. Biodiversity projects span beehives, nesting encouragement, and wildflower meadows across Ascot’s vast green space, showcasing a holistic approach to sustainability.

Furthermore, Ascot Racecourse has made significant strides in optimising energy usage through the recent implementation of a Building Management System, resulting in a 70% reduction in lighting energy consumption.

Ascot Racecourse is also proud to announce its participation in a carbon offsetting program and the forthcoming establishment of its second reduced emission enclosure at Royal Ascot. Additionally, the installation of electric car charging points underscores Ascot’s commitment to facilitating sustainable transportation for its vast number of annual guests.

On Ascot’s success, Andrew Perolls, CEO at Greengage said: “Ascot Racecourse has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to sustainability across its entire operations. This ECOsmart award is very well-deserved and we’re particularly pleased to have such a prestigious new partner as the first racecourse over the line.”

Jonathan Parker, Managing Director of 1711 by Ascot said: “Receiving further credible recognition of our commitment to sustainable events is a great endorsement of the hard work of our teams to make such strides in the past few years. We are very proud to be the first racecourse to be recognised in this way, given the scale of work and dedication it takes for a venue of this size and stature to reduce its environmental impact so significantly.”