Event Technology Awards – Coming to America…

After more than a decade of recognising and celebrating groundbreaking achievements in event technology, the prestigious Event Technology Awards (ETA) is thrilled to announce its expansion to the United States and Canada.

Building on the success of the London awards, the inaugural Event Technology Awards US & Canada will shine a spotlight on the remarkable advancements and innovations in the event technology industry across North America.

Since its inception in London, the Event Technology Awards has become a benchmark for excellence, acknowledging the pivotal role that technology plays in enhancing and transforming the events industry. With a rich history of recognizing outstanding contributions and groundbreaking solutions, the awards have evolved to reflect the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of event technology.

Taking place after Event Tech Live Vegas, day one, in the same venue, the new ceremony promises the same exacting scrutiny and credibility as its acclaimed sister awards in London. The entry process is powered once again by long-standing ETA partner evessio.

Confirmed names among a truly stellar first ETA US & Canada judging panel include Julius Solaris, founder of Boldpush, Nick Fagan, Creative Technologist, DRPG, Andrea Velásquez, head of event technology, America Meetings, and Ryan Howard, Google’s global event experience technology lead.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “ETA US & Canada will complement our UK & Europe awards, shining a deserving, dare I say sought after, spotlight on the great work done by event technology companies on the other side of the Atlantic. It will also recognise use of that technology by planners, organisers and event agencies – just like the London leg does.

“There are more judges to announce and I would like to thank every one of them. It’s one incredible panel. If you win at the Event Technology Awards US & Canada, you’re one of the very best.”

Entries for ETA US & Canada are open now: www.eventtechnologyawards.com