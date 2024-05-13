Hospitality Action’s 2024 Mental Health & Wellbeing Survey – requesting your support

UK charity Hospitality Action has launched their industrywide 2024 Mental Health & Wellbeing Survey at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week today, Monday 13 May.

It’s more than two years since Hospitality Action last ran a sector-wide Wellbeing survey. A lot has happened since then, some things have improved while others have deteriorated.

One of Hospitality Action’s primary aims is to help the hospitality industry understand more about their employees’ challenges and needs in the workplace, as well as identify the relationship between employer and employee when it comes to employee wellbeing. With calls to their helpline and requests for financial assistance at an all-time high, further understanding how we can all better support the industry’s mental health and wellbeing has never been more critical.

The survey will be live for two weeks from Monday 13 – Monday 27 May and, in order to glean the best understanding of the current climate, Hospitality Action is keen for it to be completed by as many as hospitality workers as possible and need your help to achieve this.

It only takes five minutes to complete and is totally confidential, and the results will help Hospitality Action develop services and campaigns to support and help protect the wellbeing of hospitality workers.

As a thank you for taking part, Hospitality Action will send participants a copy of the results, with the assurance that email addresses won’t be associated with a participants’ survey answers.

You can fill out the survey here: https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90710873/8f277fdff6c5