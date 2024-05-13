Destination Emirates Old Trafford Launches Christmas Experiences

Destination Emirates Old Trafford has unveiled a selection of corporate Christmas party experiences for the 2024 festive season, following an extensive £75million makeover to establish the legendary cricket stadium as a premium, versatile events destination in Manchester.

For a night to remember this Christmas, the iconic sporting venue is offering seven shared party nights. Guests can expect an array of electrifying music, featuring a live acoustic set in the Mezzanine bar, a saxophonist during a three-course festive dinner, and a live band and vocalist, followed by a resident DJ. Selfie pods will capture the memorable night for partygoers with instant photos, and glitter artists will be on hand to add some Christmas sparkle. Event planners can choose from a full-scale, vibrant party experience for 850 guests in The Point, or a more intimate affair for 220 guests held in the traditional surroundings of the Members’ Suite.

For private events for up to 1,000 guests, event planners can utilise the blank canvas of The Point, the largest event space at Destination Emirates Old Trafford. For smaller gatherings of around 20 guests, the stadium offers a selection of private suites in the historic, yet modern Pavilion building. The venue can also provide numerous options for conferences, meetings, exhibitions, and team-building activities.

Destination Emirates Old Trafford also has a newly extended Hilton Garden Inn hotel onsite offering 250 bedrooms, with 135 pitch-side rooms overlooking the world-famous cricket pitch. For added convenience, the venue has a 700-space car park available to all guests.

The venue’s major investment and redevelopment project has helped to establish Destination Emirates Old Trafford as a destination in its own right and facilitated the hotel’s integration with the venue’s existing event spaces, providing additional options for planners considering multi-day events, large conferences, immersive experiences, exhibitions, prestigious dinners and awards ceremonies, incentives, outdoors and team-building activities.

Angela Hodson, Sales Director at Destination Emirates Old Trafford, said: “Over 15 years, a £75 million redevelopment has elevated our venue, hotel, and event services, garnering recognition from event planners nationwide. Our revamped facilities now allow us to fully unleash the potential of every aspect of our venue. Moving forward, we remain committed to pioneering new products, incentives, and experiences, ensuring we continue to set the standard in hospitality and events for every season.”

For all shared party places, Destination Emirates Old Trafford is offering a 10% Early Bird discount on all shared party places booked before 31 May.