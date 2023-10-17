Validar shortlisted for Best Onsite Badging and Check-In Solutions at Event Technology Awards

Validar was founded in 2005 based upon our Founders experience as a receiver of data from events. He used to manage a large sales team for a public company, and recognised an opportunity to help Event Marketers better understand and articulate their true value. We believe most Event Marketers do not get the full credit they deserve for their hard work, and it is our goal to capture the true economic impact their event content had in generating renewed interest and pipeline.

Validar’s platform was architected to track attendee behavior for treatment and the badge credential is a conduit to our greater value. We excel at onsite registration and on demand badge printing. No matter the event size, we can deliver a solution in one of three ways.

Full service – Includes your check-in hardware, software, setup, training, support and tear down. Kit and self-support – Incudes your check-in hardware, software, pre-event training and live remote support. Software only and self-support – Includes software, pre-event training and live remote support.

Our platform can be integrated with any registration platform, and directly into your marketing stack. When integrating with your marketing stack, we provide overall event attendance, session attendance, meetings requested from session content, and categorised leads from your exhibit.

It all starts with the badge credential.

Our platform is offered on an ala-carte basis and is comprised of the following components:

vCheckin Onsite Registration – Custom onsite check in application with on demand badge printing, fully integrated with the registration platform of your choice. vCapture Lead Retrieval – Custom lead retrieval application fully integrated with Salesforce for exhibiting sponsors. Validar Session Attendance Tracking – Whether by scanning or passive tracking with BLE. EventHub Attendee Tool – Dynamic attendee facing tool used for dynamic session evaluations, meeting requests from sessions, and My Score tab to see gamification points earned. EventScore – Gamification that recognises and rewards Attendee to Session, Attendee to Exhibitor, and Session feedback engagement.

If Validar is deployed well, you will have a drill down view of all activity for each attendee that depicts, when they arrive, what sessions they went to, which exhibitors they met, and feedback on each experience! Even better, we can push this data into your marketing stack, so your systems are extending the conversation based on an attendee’s entire journey. We are very well suited for events intended to generate demand!

