Meet Eventwise at Event Tech Live! Stand LP06

In the dynamic and ever-evolving events industry, staying ahead of the game is crucial for success. Event organisers constantly strive to deliver seamless and memorable experiences for their attendees. However, the behind-the-scenes financial management of these events often lags behind, burdened by cumbersome spreadsheets and fragmented processes. But, there’s good news, Eventwise is here to change the game, providing a revolutionary platform for end-to-end financial management of events.

Imagine a world where event financials are no longer tangled in complex spreadsheets, lost receipts, and hours of manual data entry. Eventwise is a ground-breaking financial management platform specifically designed for the events industry, with the singular goal of streamlining and simplifying the entire financial process from start to finish.

Why Eventwise?

With Eventwise, event organisers can finally experience the freedom to focus on what truly matters: creating unforgettable experiences for attendees. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features that will not only save time but also improve accuracy and efficiency across the entire event financial management spectrum.

Here are some of the key benefits of Eventwise:

Single Platform Convenience: Say goodbye to the chaos of managing finances across multiple spreadsheets and disparate systems. Eventwise provides a centralised platform where you can handle all aspects of financial management in one place, from budgeting and invoicing to expense tracking and reporting.

Real-Time Financial Insights: Eventwise offers real-time financial insights, ensuring you are always up-to-date with your event’s financial health. Track your budget, monitor expenses, and make informed decisions, all in one glance.

Automated Workflows: Eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors with Eventwise’s automated workflows. Create invoices, process payments, and reconcile accounts effortlessly, freeing up valuable time for other essential tasks.

Scenario Planning: We all know that there’s a lot that can happen in the build up to and at a live event. With Eventwise’s scenario planning features you can be one step ahead of any eventuality. Know exactly what decisions to make in multiple scenarios as quickly as clicking a button.

Meet Eventwise at Event Tech Live!

The exciting news is that Eventwise will be showcasing its game-changing financial management platform at the upcoming Event Tech Live conference in London on stand LP06.

We invite you to visit our booth at Event Tech Live to experience firsthand how Eventwise can transform the way you manage event finances. Our team will be on hand to provide live demonstrations, answer your questions, and discuss how Eventwise can make a significant difference in your event management process.

If you’d like a demo before/after the event you can book in here. Or sign up via our website, www.eventwise.com.

