Klay: First impressions are everything…

Integrated technology has never been more vital to the events industry and many key areas are benefiting from new functionality and the power of enhanced data reporting. Attendees are becoming more comfortable with technology and, with that, there’s a growing expectation to carry out various parts of the attendee journey onsite autonomously and intuitively.

One key area that is changing rapidly is attendee registration, onsite check-in and badge printing. That’s where Klay can help.

Specialists in contactless registration and contactless onsite applications such as lead capture and session tracking Klay solutions deliver deep value, reduce stress and create a premium experience for guests at any event at any scale – from 100 VIPs to 20,000 exhibition attendees – at any frequency.

Klay leverages decades of onsite production experience to deliver consistent world-class solutions to clients. The company is committed to being skilled in as many leading technologies and software solutions as required by clients, so it is in a position to always be able to connect them with the best solutions, harmonising event technology.

Klay solutions are ready to be deployed cost-effectively and efficiently from its strategic locations in the world’s leading event cities.

With more than 25 award-winning years in the events industry, servicing corporate, government, special events and not-for-profit sectors, partner with Klay to deliver event objectives with confidence.

Branding opportunities available on hardware and digital mediums generate additional revenue stream creation

On-demand full-colour removes requirement for printing ahead of an event

No wasted badges printed for no-shows and attendee changes onsite

Uimitled profiles, eco-friendly badge types and designs can be printed on demand from the same kiosk

Self-serve functionality reduces the number of attendees requiring hosted registration assistance

Locations across the globe allow for consistent solutions delivered at local cost wherever you activate

Sponsored Content