Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Karen Cooper

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Karen Cooper as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Karen Cooper, a veteran with 17 years in technology and marketing for events and publishing, managed and developed digital solutions at Dow Jones Local Media, Advanstar, and UBM. She worked on many tradeshows, publications with events as part of their brand strategy as well as events in support of local news organizations. She also specializes in enterprise API Management and Adoption solutions. As the SVP of Strategy at Achieve Internet, she built custom solutions for enterprise companies including Moody’s Analytics, UPS, Southern Company, Experian and Envestnet. Now, as a co-founder of GoLucid, LLC, Karen is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology implementation in the event space.

—

How long have you worked in the events industry?

17 years

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

As a product development professional, my standout moments revolve around successful product launches. One signiﬁcant achievement was the launch of www.UBMFashion.com for the Fashion Group at UBM Advanstar, serving as a comprehensive show builder for major fashion events like Magic and Coterie in Las Vegas and New York. Another notable project involved creating an internal proof of concept years ago, integrating beacon technology, Twilio, and Drupal to engage attendees live on the event ﬂoor through their phones.

Additionally, during the COVID era, I worked in API Tech and successfully launched developer.UPS.com, which is now live and thriving.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

The dynamic and live nature of events is the catalyst for creative, educational experiences and authentic human connections within communities. I really enjoy actively contributing to the process that utilizes technology to seamlessly integrate and enhance these elements, ultimately shaping a cohesive and memorable event experience for everyone involved.

What was the last event on which you worked?

The most recent event I worked on as part of the producer team was Magic in Las Vegas. Additionally, the last event where I produced an onsite partner event was Google Accelerate, also in Las Vegas..

Who has inspired you in your career?

Joe Loggia, CEO of Advanstar and Molly Evans, Publisher of the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Both of these leaders challenged me to grow year over year while giving me the room to try new things and bring new products to life.

What do events, such as the ETAs, mean to you?

Innovative awards, irrespective of the industry, deliver crucial feedback to participants and valuable insights to buyers. When executed effectively, a well-crafted awards program propels both parties forward, fostering collaboration and propelling the entire industry through innovation.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

Transparency about the quality of their features, clear deﬁnition of differentiation and some really great technology!

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

CRM (Customer Relationship Management): Across various industries, this platform serves as a centralized repository enabling the collection of data on customer responses, purchasing patterns, non-purchases, and an array of statistical insights.

The winners of The Event Technnology Awards US & Canada will be announced May 1st. Check out the finalists here