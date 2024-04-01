Located in the heart of 127 acres of picturesque parkland, Haydock Park Racecourse is a truly stunning venue that sets the stage for unforgettable events. With 1,000 square meters of indoor exhibition space and 13 acres of hard-standing ground for outdoor events, Haydock Park offers unparalleled flexibility for both large and small-scale exhibitions, trade shows, product launches, and more.

Whether you’re seeking the lush, green backdrop of our outdoor parkland or the expansive, adaptable space of our indoor facilities, Haydock Park provides the perfect setting for any event. Our conference center boasts meeting rooms that are ideal for indoor gatherings, ranging from craft shows to fishing exhibitions. Meanwhile, our vast outdoor space is perfect for hosting large-scale events such as markets and fun runs.

At Haydock Park Racecourse, we pride ourselves on our ability to cater to a diverse range of events, ensuring that each one is executed with precision and flair. From Cancer Research Race For Life to the exhilarating Labyrinth Challenge and the epic Ride Across Britain, our venue has played host to a wide array of memorable events. Whether you’re planning a Truck Fest or a sophisticated evening like Proms in the Park, Haydock Park provides the ideal backdrop for creating lasting memories.

Our experienced events team is dedicated to ensuring that every aspect of your event exceeds expectations. From the initial planning stages to the execution on the day, we work closely with you to bring your vision to life. With our stunning surroundings, versatile spaces, and commitment to excellence, Haydock Park Racecourse is the perfect choice for your next event. Join us and discover why Haydock Park is synonymous with extraordinary experiences.

Contact Details:

01942 402623

Haydockevents@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/