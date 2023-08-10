A Greener Future Announce 16th Annual Green Events & Innovations Conference

The 16th annual edition of the Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI 16) is confirmed to be returning to the Royal Lancaster London in 2024. The foremost conference for sustainability in events will take place on Tuesday 27th February, bringing together innovators in the global live and events sector to network and accelerate environmental and social best practice to make impactful change in events, music and sport.

GEI gathers industry leaders, experts, governments, and cutting-edge organisations, to identify, share and implement practical actions and holistic measures to help with this critical transition. Last year GEI welcomed artists and experts such as Brian Eno, Jacob Collier, Andy Cato (Groove Armada / Wildfarmed), Dale Vince (Ecotricity), Rosanna Machado (HM The Queens Platinum Jubilee Pageant) and environmental journalist Lucy Siegle. The programme ranges from strategic senior-level commitments, to “how to” case studies and workshops for operational implementation, and all-important networking, 5* vegan lunch and drinks reception.



The agenda covers topics such as transport, energy, food, biodiversity, communication, equality & inclusivity, climate justice, reducing and calculating emissions, circularity, the interface between the sector and politics, carbon removals and more.



AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said:

“At GEI16 we’re giving additional focus to both biodiversity and communication. Whilst we’re importantly focused on carbon reductions and net zero targets, the protection and enhancement of ecosystems and resources has many additional routes. The need to communicate so that people feel, understand and support the green transition is essential especially as climate falls into partisan politics, and the associated media seek to muddy waters, making an already monumental task harder. It’s time for all platforms and voices to be used to their fullest as a force for change and for good”

As the programme takes shape organisers have called for papers to be submitted, as well as sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries to hello@agreenerfuture.com

The International AGF Awards also return to GEI 16, celebrating the most innovative and green aspiring events, venues, organisations and individuals from events worldwide in the last 12 months.



A super early bird ticket tier has been introduced to help ease the costs during the cost of living crisis. This tier ends on 14th August.



GEI is AGF‘s flagship event and is organised in partnership with the ILMC. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.



More info and tickets here: https://www.agreenerfuture.com/geihome

More information at agreenerfuture.com / @agreenerfuture