Event Tech Live Las Vegas partners with Zuant again for Las Vegas Digital Twin

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, the premier event for professionals in the event technology industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Zuant as the official 3D partner for the upcoming event taking place on May 1st and 2nd, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Zuant, a leading provider of innovative event lead management solutions, will once again create a cutting-edge 3D tour of the show, offering attendees from around the globe an interactive digital twin experience on Desktop, Tablet or even Phone. This immersive tour will provide visitors with a comprehensive view of the event layout, exhibitors’ stands, and Event Tech Live’s renowned content in action.

Building upon the success of previous collaborations, the Zuant 3D platform utilizes Matterport technology to capture the essence of Event Tech Live. The 3D photography session will take place after the doors close on the first day, ensuring that every angle of the show floor is meticulously documented to construct a complete picture for attendees and participants alike.

Pete Gillett, Zuant CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Event Tech Live Las Vegas as the official 3D floor plan provider. Our innovative technology will offer attendees an unparalleled virtual experience, allowing them to explore the event space and engage with exhibitors in a dynamic and interactive manner.”

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, shared his excitement about the collaboration, remarking, “At Event Tech Live, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of event technology and providing our attendees with innovative solutions. The partnership with Zuant will enhance the overall experience for our participants, enabling them to navigate the event with ease and discover valuable insights.”

Event professionals interested in exploring the virtual tour from the 2023 event can visit Event Tech Live Las Vegas Digital Twin.

For more information about Event Tech Live Las Vegas, visit www.eventtechlive.com. It’s FREE to attend, reserve your place today.