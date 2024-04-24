Steeped in history dating back to 1707, Warwick Racecourse stands as one of the oldest and most distinguished racecourses in the country. Beyond the thrill of horse racing, our venue offers a versatile space for a wide range of events, from meetings and conferences to exhibitions, team-building activities, and private parties.

Conveniently located in the heart of the West Midlands, Warwick Racecourse boasts ample free parking and easy accessibility, ensuring a stress-free experience for all guests. Our dedicated event management team is committed to making your event a success, providing support from planning stages to execution.

Equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and complimentary Wi-Fi, our facilities cater to events of all sizes, from intimate talks to grand demonstrations. Guests can also enjoy relaxing breakout areas and stunning views of the racecourse, enhancing the overall experience.

When it comes to catering, our award-winning culinary team offers a diverse range of menu options to suit every taste and preference. Whether you’re hosting a formal banquet or a casual gathering, we have the perfect culinary solution to complement your event.

At Warwick Racecourse, we understand the importance of staying within budget. That’s why we offer competitive pricing for venue hire, ensuring that your event remains cost-effective without compromising on quality or service. From small-scale meetings to large-scale conferences, we have the event space and expertise to accommodate your needs.

Whether you’re planning a corporate conference, an exhibition, or a private celebration, Warwick Racecourse provides the ideal setting for your next event. With our exceptional facilities, convenient location, and dedicated team, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for you and your guests. Choose Warwick Racecourse as your next event destination and let us help you create memories that will last a lifetime.

01926 40560

Warwick@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/venue-hire/what-we-do/