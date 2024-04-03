The Conference Board Appoints Kelly Zimmermann as Chief Events Officer

The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, has named Kelly Zimmermann as its Chief Events Officer.

Zimmermann brings a wealth of experience as a global events leader, with a unique and distinguished career spanning two decades. She joins The Conference Board from her most recent position as Managing Director for Bloomberg’s Live Experiences business. In this role, she was instrumental in growing revenue and building both large, public events along with bespoke events for Fortune 500 clients.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly to our team as Chief Events Officer,” said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. “Her track record as a transformative leader in the events industry will be invaluable as we create even more impactful, engaging experiences for our Members and the wider business community.”

“I am thrilled to lead the charge in reimagining how The Conference Board brings together the world’s leading business minds,” said Kelly Zimmermann. “This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization that has been a trusted convener of thought leaders for over a century. Alongside a talented team, I look forward to helping write the next chapter of this unique legacy.”

During Zimmermann’s 13-year tenure at Bloomberg, she held leadership positions not only in commercial events, but also in integrated and experiential marketing. Previously, she worked for Ogilvy and Arnold Worldwide.

Zimmermann holds a BA in Communications with a Minor in Business Administration from Villanova University.