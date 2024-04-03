Skiddle & Partners take on the UK’s largest mental health survey of event organisers & venue managers

Skiddle, the UK’s leading independent ticketing platform, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to conduct the UK’s most comprehensive survey to date on the mental well-being of professionals in the music and events industry.

Announced as a follow-up to an industry-first study conducted among event organisers back in 2018, the survey aims to highlight the new challenges facing the community in the wake of the pandemic and amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The survey will be supported by a long list of prominent mental health charities and ambassadors, the likes of Music Minds Matter/ Help Musicians, Music Support, Manchester’s Headstock, Bristol’s Thrive At Night, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the Association for Independent Festivals (AIF), the Association for Independent Promoters (AIP), the Association of Electronic Music (AFEM) and the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

Specifically targeting venue proprietors and promoters of gigs, club events, and festivals throughout the UK, the data collected will be used by Skiddle and its partners to identify the regions and locations in the greatest need of mental health support.

Insights will also be compiled and transformed into a range of valuable resources, such as white papers, freely downloadable handbooks, guides, and additional materials. These resources will offer practical guidance to industry professionals on how to manage their mental health and will be distributed to align with this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, taking place from Monday the 13th to Sunday the 19th of May.

Duncan King, Head of Festivals and Partnerships at Skiddle, said of the joint research project: “We are proud to partner with esteemed mental health charities and organisations to conduct this groundbreaking survey on the mental well-being of music and events industry professionals. By better understanding their challenges, we can work together to provide much-needed support and resources to improve mental health outcomes across the industry.”

Atheer Al-Salim, Founder of Headstock, shared his thoughts on the initiative:

“The music industry has always had to shoulder a disproportionate level of mental health issues compared to the wider population, but things are now at a crisis point as a result of the global pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis.

The landscape has changed, which is why the mental health industry survey being launched by Skiddle is so vitally important as we look to understand the new challenges facing professionals across our industry.

We’re delighted to lend our support to this fantastic initiative and are looking forward to working closely with other organisations and charities across the sector to improve the mental health support and services on offer.”

Micheal Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, also remarked on the study:

“The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) wholeheartedly supports Skiddle and its partners in their initiative to conduct the UK’s largest mental health survey among event organisers and venue managers.

In an industry that has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and ongoing challenges, this groundbreaking survey addresses crucial issues facing professionals in the music and events sector.

By collaborating with prominent mental health charities and industry organisations, including Music Minds Matter/Help Musicians, Music Support, and the Association for Independent Festivals (AIF), this endeavour underscores the importance of prioritising mental well-being.

The NTIA recognises the significance of this comprehensive study in identifying areas in greatest need of support and applauds the efforts to provide valuable resources and guidance for managing mental health. Together, we aim to foster a healthier and more resilient community within the night-time industries.”

Carly Heath, Thrive At Night/Nighttime Economy Advisor to Bristol City Council said:

“The mental health and well-being of promoters is hugely important to the continuing resilience of the British music industry. Promoters are unsung heroes of nightlife. They work long hours, dream up wonderful lineups, and often bear the brunt of financial risk in creating magical music moments week in and week out across the country.

I have firsthand experience of the pressures and the rollercoaster life of an independent event producer. I’m thrilled to see Skiddle going beyond the responsibilities of a ticketing platform, and getting to the bottom of the well-being of this often unseen workforce.”

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Skiddle-mental-health-survey-2024

For anyone struggling to cope with their mental well-being and needing support, text the word ‘MUSIC’ to 85258 to receive free and confidential support, 24/7.