CHS announces strategic partnership with RefTech for four shows over two years

CHS Events, a leading event organiser, is announcing the development of its long-standing partnership with RefTech, an award-winning provider of event registration solutions. CHS and RefTech have been working together since 2017 and this new extension builds on the relationship to encompass four shows over the course of two years, commencing with CHS Leeds in April 2024 and extending until the end of 2025.

RefTech will continue to manage the online registration for visitors and exhibitors, the hosted buyer approval processes and diary management, and on-site badging. Additionally, RefTech’s award-winning ScanPods will be used onsite for entrance scanning and verification for controlled areas such as the hosted buyer lunch.

Julie Phillips, chief operating officer of CHS, emphasised the importance of the long-standing relationship with RefTech, stating, “RefTech takes a collaborative approach; their understanding of our vision and our visitor journey and experience have been instrumental in our success. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our objectives.”

Phillips further emphasised RefTech’s role in keeping CHS informed about the latest technology trends, enabling continuous improvement of each show. “RefTech has seamlessly become an extension of our CHS Team. We work closely with their friendly team, both pre-event and on-site. We know we are in safe hands, so the signing a two-year partnership is testament that our relationship with RefTech is working for our business.”

Margaret Reeves, managing director of RefTech said: “We love working with the CHS team and so we are thrilled to further strengthen our collaboration with them. Our long-standing relationship is a result of our shared values and commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences. We look forward to continuing to support CHS in achieving their goals and driving innovation.”

CHS Leeds will be taking place on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 at the Royal Armouries. RefTech will be exhibiting on stand 99.