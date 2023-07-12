SEEN Presents invests in creative talent

Top of Article

SEEN Presents strengthens its creative team with the appointment of two experienced professionals.

Jonathan Bates, (pictured left), joins the agency as Creative Director with the ambition of strengthening the Seen Present’s conceptual and creative output. Jonathan brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked at Jack Morton for 9 years. He will be responsible for leading the creative team and working on pitches as well as live projects to bring strategically led ideas to existing and new clients.

In addition, SEEN Presents welcomes Chris Blaydes, (pictured right), as their Design Director. Chris has a long standing freelancing relationship with the agency having worked on many of their past tent poles. In his new permanent position, he will work closely with Jonathan to passionately drive concepts, design and creative across multiple accounts.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan said, ” i am very proud to be joining such a talented and passionate team at Seen Presents. I am motivated by the power of brand experiences to change behaviours and i am excited to bring this thinking to the awesome clients already working with Seen Presents..”

Chris Blaydes added, ” I’m really excited about starting my new role at Seen Presents. We want to deliver best-in-class experiences for brands at every touchpoint. Jonathan and I want to really push the boundaries on what we deliver creatively for our clients. Watch this space.”

Louisa O’Connor, Managing Director, said, “Our agency’s success is driven by the exceptional talent we have within the team and welcoming Jonathan and Chris into the agency will bolster that whilst helping to nurture our existing skillsets. Their experience and expertise will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional creative solutions for our clients and drive our agency forward.”