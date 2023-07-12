Top of Article

Evolution Dome, the leading provider of innovative inflatable structures, is thrilled to announce the successful deployment of seven cutting-edge inflatable structures at RecFest 2023, the premier recruitment festival organised by The Recruitment Events Co, 6 June 2023 at Knebworth Park. Evolution Dome’s structures played a vital role in creating an impressive visual and functional environment for attendees.

With their usual efficiency, the Evolution Dome team installed all the structures within a single day on Monday, 3rd July 2023. This rapid deployment and the equally swift derig on Friday, 6th July, saved the event organisers a substantial amount of time building the festival, allowing them to focus on other crucial aspects of event preparation.

Evolution Dome’s inflatable structures proved an excellent choice for RecFest 2023. The company provided seven of the nine stages required for the event, demonstrating their reliability and dedication to meeting the client’s needs. Their exceptional responsiveness and the quality of their highly versatile structures played a pivotal role in securing this significant contract.



Evolution Dome director, Ash Austin, commented, “The Recruitment Events Co selected a range of our inflatable structures to enhance the festival’s infrastructure. At RecFest 2023, the team deployed a 24m Dome with a footprint of 380sqm and a capacity of 700 standing and 380 seated, two 20m Domes with a footprint of 240sqm each, a 20m cube covering 324sqm, a 15m cube with a 185sqm footprint, an ESP 2400 – Inflatable Stage Cover for the events main stage and, lastly an 11m Airoof.”



“Time was a key factor for this organiser. Our Air Beam system meant we could install seven sizeable structures in a single day, which was a great help in keeping build and derig times to a minimum,“ he added.

The Evolution Dome team takes immense pride in delivering superior products and services to their clients, and their contribution to RecFest 2023 exemplifies their commitment to excellence. By offering innovative and customisable inflatable structures, Evolution Dome continues to redefine event experiences across a diverse range of industries.

For more information about Evolution Dome and its inflatable structures, please visit the website at https://www.evolutiondome.com.

Sponsored Content