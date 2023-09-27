RecruitEvents is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary recruitment platform for event professionals, offering job seekers an innovative space to showcase their skills, and employers an easier method to find the perfect recruit in the events industry.

The idea for RecruitEvents was born out of the founder’s own struggles in finding event-related jobs. After studying Events Management at Manchester Metropolitan University, James Brejski, CEO and founder of RecruitEvents, realised that job seekers in the events sector couldn’t showcase their talent and creativity fully as job sites felt outdated and out of touch. RecruitEvents was created to fill that gap, providing a modern approach to job searching that reflects the exciting and creative nature of the modern industry.

James Brejski explains, “As someone who studied Events Management at Manchester Metropolitan University. I understand the importance of the event industry, and how having more openings to event-related opportunities available to those looking to kick start or take their career to the next level in the event industry is prevalent.”

RecruitEvents brings a modern, fresh, and innovative approach to the traditional CV. It is designed specifically to help anyone looking for a role in the events industry to showcase their whole range of talents, what makes them unique and apply for postings using their profile. For job seekers, RecruitEvents offers a streamlined platform catering to event students, event professionals, and those looking to break into the industry.

For recruiters and employers, RecruitEvents offers a simplified process for finding the ideal candidate. By creating an account and posting an opportunity, starting from £59, employers can manage their applicants directly on their account.

“The event industry is filled with creative, innovative and hard-working individuals. RecruitEvents allows event professionals to showcase their creative abilities and attributes to potential employers with the use of profiles on our site. This is the way forward in the way people look for work and for recruiters to see talent from a new and different perspective,” adds founder James Brejski.

For more information about RecruitEvents visit https://recruitevents.co.uk

