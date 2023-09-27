NEC Group announces new Disability Confident Committed employer status

The UK’s leading live events company, NEC Group, has announced its new Disability Confident Committed employer status.

The status recognises the venue operator’s ongoing commitment to championing inclusivity, diversity, and equality inside the organisation and beyond.

The Government-led Disability Confident scheme highlights employers that are changing their businesses’ behaviour and cultures by demonstrating a fair commitment to inclusive recruitment practices and diversity in the workplace. The scheme is built on three levels designed to support employers on their journey: Disability Confident Committed (Level 1), Disability Confident Employer (Level 2) and Disability Confident Leader (Level 3).

As a Disability Confident Committed (Level 1) organisation, the NEC Group – which operates a host of first-class live event venues in Birmingham and beyond – encourages an inclusive and values-led company culture for staff, ensuring equal opportunities for people with disabilities and hidden disabilities.

Claire Bond, Group HR Director at the NEC Group said: “As a Group, we are passionate about changing attitudes for the better by ensuring our workforce represents the society that we all live and work in. Our new Disability Confident Committed employer status is a testament to our long-standing inclusive approach to creating a thriving workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.”

The Group delivers this by ensuring the recruitment process is inclusive and accessible, which includes offering an interview to disabled people who meet the minimum criteria for the job and providing support where needed. The business also aims to anticipate and provide reasonable adjustments to support existing employees who acquire a disability or long-term health condition, enabling them to stay in work.

This newly achieved status marks the next step in the Group’s ‘Better Events’ ESG plan. One of three key focus pillars, ‘better for everyone’, is focused on making a positive impact on staff, stakeholders, and local communities to ensure a proud legacy remains. This includes the development of five ESG Social Groups, made up of passionate volunteers across the business who are helping to shape the future and build the NEC Group of tomorrow.

Claire continues: “Embracing diversity and inclusivity sit at the heart of all our policies and procedures as we recruit, develop, and retain members of our c. 2200-strong team. Our goal is to ensure fairness and equality for all employees, so they feel safe and supported in the workplace, regardless of their characteristics or needs.”

“We look forward to progressing through the scheme and achieving Disability Confident Employer (Level 2) status and continue reaping the many benefits of our inclusive practices.”