Strata appoints Caroline Lumgair Wiseman as group head of strategic meeting solutions

New position created to grow Strata proposition in MMS space

Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has appointed Caroline Lumgair Wiseman as Group Head of Strategic Meeting Solutions, a new position created to develop Strata’s Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) offering.

Lumgair Wiseman has specifically been tasked with helping Strata to build a stronger meetings management proposition to directly meet client demand. In her new role, she will draw upon her extensive experience in global venue sourcing, event management, and high-end experience design, advising clients on all aspects of event strategy and working within the wider group, devising future growth plans.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, said of Lumgair Wiseman’s appointment: “Caroline is a well-known and respected figure to many in the industry and I’m delighted she’s chosen to join Strata. She has considerable experience in the world of events, which I have no doubt she will bring to Strata at such an important time for the business.”

Hambley continued: “Strata has long held the ambition to be in the Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) space, supporting clients such as Allergan and Dentons with their global programmes helping them to make the most effective use of their spend and resources on their meetings and events programming. Caroline’s global experience, industry connections and entrepreneurial mindset enable us to put all the right elements in place to operate in this space, on a global scale.”

On her appointment, Lumgair Wiseman said: “I have a huge amount of respect for Simon and all that he and his team have achieved at Strata. Ambitious plans are in place for future growth and I’m honoured to be included in the team and excited to get to work to help deliver on those goals. I’m looking forward to collaborating and contributing to the ongoing success and evolution of Strata, as the company continues to excel in this innovative industry.”

