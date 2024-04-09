CHS confirm partnerships with key event brands

CHS Leeds have announced a series of operational and promotional partnerships that will add even more quality to the show experience. The agreements, with the Delegate Wranglers, Lighthouse Audio Visual, RefTech and the eventologists, represent some of the most dynamic brands in the industry, each performing at the top of their game and showcasing their talents to those attending the show next month (23rd April).

While the Delegate Wranglers, RefTech and Eventologists are all longstanding partners to CHS shows, Lighthouse AV join for the first time and will focus on the award winning CHS educational programme. The team will bring to life the stage setting and secret seminar technology, whilst also providing On Demand versions of the content to access after the exhibition.

Meanwhile RefTech will continue to showcase their ever-evolving technology, leading on the Delegate Registration System and handling the hundreds of visitors expected this year. CHS Leeds has confirmed a two-year partnership with RefTech, underlining the mutual confidence in each other’s abilities.

The Delegate Wranglers will also return, bringing with them their community of event professionals and a stand of outstanding event businesses and services that will support the many RFPs that need filling on the show floor. At the same time eventologists will once again create the inspirational and business-like atmosphere that has become a big part of CHS’s identity over the years.

“Without these partnerships our show is just like every other, with them we become so much more,” commented Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder, CHS Leeds. “The best thing about these businesses is that they are easy people to work with, but also continually evolving businesses. It makes our show contemporary as well as stylish, a great place to do business.”