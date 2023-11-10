Barbican appoints Jackie Boughton as Director of Commercial

London’s Barbican Centre has appointed Jackie Boughton as Director of Commercial following nearly ten years as the venue’s Head of Business Events, the last year of which has seen her working as acting Director of Commercial.

The Barbican’s Chief Executive Officer, Claire Spencer, commented: “Jackie has been leading the way as Head of Business Events since she joined in May 2014. During that time, she has focused on continuing the Barbican’s commercial growth, while blending in its artistic offering to create memorable events for clients. Jackie has been an integral part of the Barbican’s senior management team and this new role is very well-deserved.”

Jackie has held a number of key roles in the business events and hospitality industries during a career that has included leading hotel chains, consultancies and venues.

In her new role, Jackie she will step up to permanently oversee key elements of the Barbican’s commercial offering. This covers an exciting portfolio ranging from exploring new commercial partnerships as well as the development of new revenue streams for the Centre.

Commenting on her promotion Jackie said: “It is an honour to take the commercial lead for such a globally recognised venue and brand. The Barbican continues to go from strength to strength, driven by the passion and hard work of so many individuals. It is my privilege to work with such an inspiring team through our next phase of growth and success.”

This news coincides with the Barbican launching an international recruitment campaign to find a new Director for Audiences, a Director for Buildings and Renewal, and a Director for Arts and Participation to join its leadership team. These three roles will be instrumental in helping the Centre transform its programming, its engagement with audiences, and its building.