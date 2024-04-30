A Greener Future’s Industry-leading Sustainable Events Training

A Greener Future (AGF) is gearing up to deliver the next edition of its industry-leading Sustainable Events Training programme, which this time will be hosted by Oxford Brookes University in the UK.

As the global events industry seeks to become sustainable, and with government bodies such as the UK’s DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) calling for environmental standards for festivals, what better place to turn for training than the founders of the world’s first green standards and certification for festivals and events?

Sustainable Events Training will take participants through the analysis of key environmental impacts, enhancing environmental awareness and developing sustainability practices within the events industry, equipping partiipants with the knowledge and skills to become certified assessors for global festivals and events.

The programme is also suitable for those who want to work in event sustainability in general, who wish to upskill, or improve their understanding of sustainability, including event organisers, local authorities, suppliers, academics and researchers, as well as those who are simply passionate about developing their existing knowledge surrounding improved event sustainability. The programme is an invaluable opportunity to enhance skills and contribute to a greener future for the events industry.

Programme participants will gain invaluable insights from industry experts as they learn through a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical case studies.

Those who successfully complete the programme will become Stage 1 Certified A Greener Future Assessors and will receive a certificate of completion. Upon completion, participants are then eligible to move to Stage 2 of the training programme, which involves site visits to events and festivals and the completion of assessments under the supervision of one of our senior assessors, with the aim of becoming senior assessors themselves in the future.

ABOUT THE TRAINING:

The AGF Sustainable Events Training programme is designed to provide participants with a deep understanding of the key operational issues that impact the environment during events. Developed drawing upon over 18 years of experience in assessing festivals and events globally, our course covers a wide range of topics, including:

Legal Framework & Policy

Local Impacts & Risks

Sustainable Procurements

Travel & Transport

Event Power

Solid Waste & Recycling

Water Usage, Wastewater & Sewerage

The Circular Event

Behaviour & Communication

AGF Assessment Familiarisation & Post-event Reporting

TRAINING DATES:

In-person Intensive: 9th – 10th May 2024 – held at Oxford Brookes University

Online: Starting 3rd June 2024 – run in partnership with Falmouth University

Email teresa@agreenerfuture.com to register for In-person training at Oxford Brookes University.

For more info on AGF Training courses and to register: https://www.agreenerfuture.com/training/training-tz9zd