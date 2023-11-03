ESSA announces shortlist for 2023 annual awards

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) is proud to announced the shortlist for the 2023 ESSA Awards.

Shining a light on the incredible work of so many in our sector since 2017, this year’s ESSA Awards are set to be bigger and better than ever before with an incredible 14 categories – including seven new categories for 2023 – the most to date. This is in recognition of the sector’s broad spectrum of excellence across multiple disciplines, the sum of each making the events industry the success it is today.

A panel of 24 judges from across the industry have reviewed a very impressive list of nominations, arriving at a shortlist with jury-style discussions.

The winners will be announced at ESSA’s Dinner & Awards taking place on 30 November at Warwick Conferences, University of Warwick, Coventry on Thursday 30 November 2023 in conjunction with headline sponsors beMatrix and Abraxys Global.

ESSA Awards 2023 shortlist in full:

ESSA Young Person Award 2023 Sponsored by Insite Graphics

Tim Allen – 4Wall Entertainment

Ellie Worth – Thorns Group

Callum O’Neill – ONCO SES Ltd

Adam Newnham – Rocket Exhibition Services

Rebecca McIntosh – beMatrix

Sam Pearce – Exhibit 3Sixty

Holly Pritchard – Solutions2 UK LTD

ESSA Member Company Award 2023 Sponsored by Beechwood Event Flooring

beMatrix

Expocast

Full Circle Event & Exhibitions

Vista Events Ltd

ESSA Unsung Hero 2023 Sponsored by InEvexco

Aiden Hilton – Festivall Services Ltd

Craig Cattell – Silent Noize Events Ltd

Ellie Benjamin – Immersive AV

Nuno Mendes Tomas – EEP

Paul Vernon – GES

Stephan Murtagh – The Exhibition Guy

Tom Still – Tecna UK Ltd

Best Organiser 2023 Sponsored by Immersive AV

Clarion Events

Diversified Media

Hyve Group

Montgomery Group

Ocean Media Group

Roar B2B

Best Venue 2023 Sponsored by GES

ExCeL London

Magazine London

Manchester Central

NEC

SEC Glasgow

Sustainability 2023 Sponsored by Abraxys Sustainable

Bray Leino Events

GES

Icon Exhibitions & Displays Ltd

Macro Art Ltd

Solutions2 UK Ltd

Whitespace Group

Print 2023 *NEW for 2023*

Insite Graphics

Macro Art Ltd

Priority Graphics

AV & Production 2023 *NEW for 2023* Sponsored by Press Red Rentals

Immersive AV

JB Productions

Production Concepts

PSP Exhibitions

Silent Noize Events & Silent Seminars

Logistics 2023 *NEW for 2023*

DSV Fairs & Events

Exhibit 3Sixty

Rego

Versatile Venues Ltd

Full-Service Contractor 2023 *NEW for 2023*

Full Circle Events & Exhibitions

GES – Features Team

Exhibit 3Sixty

Human Built

Skala Contracts

Best Stand Build under 10 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023*

ESM – Greensea

Human Built – DECTA

Mems International – Hand Picked Hotels

Taylex Group – Wipak

Best Stand Build under 30 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023*

Full Circle Events & Exhibitions – Rick Austin Alloys

Rocket Exhibition Services – CenterParcs

Taylex Group – ASUS

Best Stand Build over 30 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023* Sponsored by Happy Projects

Creator International – London Design Biennale

Evolve Creative Solutions – Novomatic

Expose Designs – Linstol

Full Circle Events & Exhibitions – Maxi Cosi

Icon Exhibitions & Displays Ltd – Electrium

Nimlok – DSEI

Rocket Exhibitions and Events Ltd – RenewableUK

Solutions2 UK Ltd – Grand Designs Live

Taylex Group – Kawasaki

ESSA Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award 2023

Sponsored by BeMatrix UK

The winner of this award will be announced on the night.

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said: “Congratulations to all those shortlisted for our biggest ESSA Awards to date. We received a record number of entries this year, testament to the sheer volume of talent in our industry. I would like to thank the judges for their time – choosing from so many excellent and high-quality nominations is a difficult task. Above all, thank you to everyone nominated and shortlisted for their commitment to helping make the events industry the success it is. You are the trailblazers of our sector.”

Reserve your place at the daytime conference and evening dinner and awards. Full ESSA members will receive two complimentary tickets for the ESSA Conference, Dinner and Awards. Additional tickets start from £90 plus VAT.

Conference tickets

Dinner & Awards

