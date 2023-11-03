ESSA announces shortlist for 2023 annual awards

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) is proud to announced the shortlist for the 2023 ESSA Awards.
Shining a light on the incredible work of so many in our sector since 2017, this year’s ESSA Awards are set to be bigger and better than ever before with an incredible 14 categories – including seven new categories for 2023 – the most to date. This is in recognition of the sector’s broad spectrum of excellence across multiple disciplines, the sum of each making the events industry the success it is today.
A panel of 24 judges from across the industry have reviewed a very impressive list of nominations, arriving at a shortlist with jury-style discussions.
The winners will be announced at ESSA’s Dinner & Awards taking place on 30 November at Warwick Conferences, University of Warwick, Coventry on Thursday 30 November 2023 in conjunction with headline sponsors beMatrix and Abraxys Global.
ESSA Awards 2023 shortlist in full:
ESSA Young Person Award 2023 Sponsored by Insite Graphics
- Tim Allen – 4Wall Entertainment
- Ellie Worth – Thorns Group
- Callum O’Neill – ONCO SES Ltd
- Adam Newnham – Rocket Exhibition Services
- Rebecca McIntosh – beMatrix
- Sam Pearce – Exhibit 3Sixty
- Holly Pritchard – Solutions2 UK LTD
ESSA Member Company Award 2023 Sponsored by Beechwood Event Flooring
- beMatrix
- Expocast
- Full Circle Event & Exhibitions
- Vista Events Ltd
ESSA Unsung Hero 2023 Sponsored by InEvexco
- Aiden Hilton – Festivall Services Ltd
- Craig Cattell – Silent Noize Events Ltd
- Ellie Benjamin – Immersive AV
- Nuno Mendes Tomas – EEP
- Paul Vernon – GES
- Stephan Murtagh – The Exhibition Guy
- Tom Still – Tecna UK Ltd
Best Organiser 2023 Sponsored by Immersive AV
- Clarion Events
- Diversified Media
- Hyve Group
- Montgomery Group
- Ocean Media Group
- Roar B2B
Best Venue 2023 Sponsored by GES
- ExCeL London
- Magazine London
- Manchester Central
- NEC
- SEC Glasgow
Sustainability 2023 Sponsored by Abraxys Sustainable
- Bray Leino Events
- GES
- Icon Exhibitions & Displays Ltd
- Macro Art Ltd
- Solutions2 UK Ltd
- Whitespace Group
Print 2023 *NEW for 2023*
- Insite Graphics
- Macro Art Ltd
- Priority Graphics
AV & Production 2023 *NEW for 2023* Sponsored by Press Red Rentals
- Immersive AV
- JB Productions
- Production Concepts
- PSP Exhibitions
- Silent Noize Events & Silent Seminars
Logistics 2023 *NEW for 2023*
- DSV Fairs & Events
- Exhibit 3Sixty
- Rego
- Versatile Venues Ltd
Full-Service Contractor 2023 *NEW for 2023*
- Full Circle Events & Exhibitions
- GES – Features Team
- Exhibit 3Sixty
- Human Built
- Skala Contracts
Best Stand Build under 10 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023*
- ESM – Greensea
- Human Built – DECTA
- Mems International – Hand Picked Hotels
- Taylex Group – Wipak
Best Stand Build under 30 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023*
- Full Circle Events & Exhibitions – Rick Austin Alloys
- Rocket Exhibition Services – CenterParcs
- Taylex Group – ASUS
Best Stand Build over 30 sqm 2023 *NEW for 2023* Sponsored by Happy Projects
- Creator International – London Design Biennale
- Evolve Creative Solutions – Novomatic
- Expose Designs – Linstol
- Full Circle Events & Exhibitions – Maxi Cosi
- Icon Exhibitions & Displays Ltd – Electrium
- Nimlok – DSEI
- Rocket Exhibitions and Events Ltd – RenewableUK
- Solutions2 UK Ltd – Grand Designs Live
- Taylex Group – Kawasaki
ESSA Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award 2023
Sponsored by BeMatrix UK
The winner of this award will be announced on the night.
ESSA director Andrew Harrison said: “Congratulations to all those shortlisted for our biggest ESSA Awards to date. We received a record number of entries this year, testament to the sheer volume of talent in our industry. I would like to thank the judges for their time – choosing from so many excellent and high-quality nominations is a difficult task. Above all, thank you to everyone nominated and shortlisted for their commitment to helping make the events industry the success it is. You are the trailblazers of our sector.”
Reserve your place at the daytime conference and evening dinner and awards. Full ESSA members will receive two complimentary tickets for the ESSA Conference, Dinner and Awards. Additional tickets start from £90 plus VAT.
Sponsored Content